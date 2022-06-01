Awards reach new heights

The Awards Presentation was hosted virtually. Out of 32 finalists, it came down to the ultimate 12 winners on the night in the various categories:
- Male Athlete of the year
- Female Athlete of the year
- Team of the year
- National Performance of the year
- And People’s Choice selected through public vote.
Male Athlete of the year went to Morea Baru (Weight Lifting).
Female Athlete of the year - Rellie Kaputin (Athletics)
Team of the year - PC Ravens (Rugby Union)
National Performance of the year- GymBad (Gymnastics & Badminton)
Junior Female athlete of the year - Alarcos Amity (Squash)
Best Sports Person with disability – Mararos Morea (Para Sports)
Sports Official of the Year - Yareboinen David (PNG Football)
Carbine Club Team of the year – PNG Barramundies
Sports Media of the year - The National Newspaper
Sports Photo of the year - Sportstok