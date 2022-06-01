Awards reach new heights

The Awards Presentation was hosted virtually. Out of 32 finalists, it came down to the ultimate 12 winners on the night in the various categories:

Male Athlete of the year

Female Athlete of the year

Team of the year

National Performance of the year

And People’s Choice selected through public vote.

Male Athlete of the year went to Morea Baru (Weight Lifting).

Female Athlete of the year - Rellie Kaputin (Athletics)

Team of the year - PC Ravens (Rugby Union)

National Performance of the year- GymBad (Gymnastics & Badminton)

Junior Female athlete of the year - Alarcos Amity (Squash)

Best Sports Person with disability – Mararos Morea (Para Sports)

Sports Official of the Year - Yareboinen David (PNG Football)

Carbine Club Team of the year – PNG Barramundies

Sports Media of the year - The National Newspaper

Sports Photo of the year - Sportstok