Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, rankings, Special Ks, tennis news, Dylan Alcott

“This whole situation has taken a lot of spotlight away from us competitors,” he said.

“We’re here to play the Australian Open. We’re here on our own terms, ready to compete and hopefully have a very good couple of weeks.”

But still, all anyone could talk about was the fate of the World No.1 and in official court documents, his lawyers warned it could have longstanding consequences.

“Cancelling Mr Djokovic’s visa would jeopardise the viability of Australia continuing to host the Australian Open,” they wrote.

Tennis Australia seemed to believe it too, with leaked documents revealing it sent players an information sheet detailing the process to follow so they could play without being vaccinated.

When that bid failed and an ugly court showdown ensued, Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley was left to explain himself but instead did his own disappearing act.

That was before the on-court action had even begun and yet Rafael Nadal was not worried.

“I tell you one thing – it’s very clear that Novak Djokovic is one of the best players of the history, without a doubt,” Nadal said before the tournament began.

“But there is no one player in history that’s more important than an event because the players stays and then goes, and other [new] players are coming. No one – Roger [Federer], Novak, myself, Bjorn Borg, he was amazing in his times – tennis keep going.

“Australian Open is much more important than any player.”

It only took a few days for Nadal to be proven right and for de Minaur to get his wish.

From Nadal himself scoring an incredible comeback win to Aussie wildcards exceeding expectations and Ash Barty making history, this has been an Australian Open to remember.

“This has been truly one of the greatest Australian Opens I have had the privilege to sit and watch,” American former world No.1 Jim Courier said while commentating the epic five-set men’s singles final.

Here, foxsports.com.au looks at the best success stories and triumphs to come out of Melbourne Park this year.

She has finally done it.

It took 44 years but the wait was worth it, with Barty ending a 44-year wait for a home Australian Open winner.

And what a way to do it too.

Barty steamrolled her way into the final having dropped just 21 games in six matches, with only Serena and Venus Williams more dominant at Slams this century.

Then there was the 25-year-old’s serving prowess, only broken once in the first six rounds and later twice in the final against Danielle Collins.

Barty still recovered to mount a stunning comeback against the American, becoming the third woman since 2000 to take out the title at the Australian Open without dropping a set.

And when Barty hit a crosscourt winner she let out a yell, freed from the weight of expectation.

“It was a little bit surreal,” she said of that moment.

“I think I didn’t quite know what to do or what to feel, and I think just being able to let out a little bit of emotion, which is a little bit unusual for me, and I think being able to celebrate with everyone who was there in the crowd, the energy was incredible tonight.

“I think being able to understand how much work my team and I have done behind the scenes and over the last few years, to get to this point to be able to have this opportunity was really special.”

