Australian fighter shares experience

Lachlan took on a stiff challenge from his PNG opponent and Pacific Games prospect, Arthur Ray Lavalou in the 88kg eventually taking out the bout by way of points.

Young Lachlan said since the team arrived on Friday it’s been an amazing experience seeing everybody so friendly and welcoming including a memorable visit to the Bomana war cemetery.

On his fight Lachlan admitted he knew nothing about his PNG opponent but only heard stories about how tough PNG fighters are. Lachlan took on Manus boxer Lavalou in the 88kg division. He admitted his opponent kept coming back but eventually prevailed to take out the fight.

Lachlan’s passion for boxing started when he was growing and watching a lot of boxing. He played abit of rugby as well before taking up sport seriously in 2019.Lachlan said this year he won his gold medal competing the Australian National.

He’s now looking forward to more Australian domestic competitions and tournaments before the season ends. His next goal is to represent his country at future international events.