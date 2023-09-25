Australia PM’s XIII team overwhelmed

The PNG PM’s 13 side who got on the front foot early with a try through Nene MacDonald to lead 6-0 before the Aussies got into the rhythm.

PNG Kumuls, however, kept themselves in the grind contesting in every phase of attack and defense forcing the Australian Kangaroos to work overtime to defend the scoreboard after scoring back-to-back tries to take the lead 12-6.

The NRL star-studded side scrambled well to sustain pressure although overwhelmed by PNG captain, Kyle Laybutt’s menacing spiral kicks, courtesy of the strong south-easterly windy conditions before PNG found their way back into the contest with a try to equalize 12-all.

As the match went into the final quarter and points were at a premium, Australian Coach Mal Meninga had to call upon his main spine, Daly Cherry Evans, Ben Hunt and captain Cameron Murray who were injected back into the fray resulting in two late tries to secure tough victory in the end 30-18.

After the match, a relieved Coach Meninga commended PNG for their courageous effort but praised his boys for hanging on right at the death.

Australian PM’s 13 captain Murray admitted that the PNG boys turned to play and they showed that in the opening exchanges which caught them a little rusty but recovered well.

Murray said they knew PNG was going to turn up with that intensity and physically they are known for and are characterized by, but they may have underestimated them a bit which got them on the front foot early.