Australia defeats England by 36 runs in T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown

But from the moment the first six left the bat of Travis Head in the second over, it felt like that record would count for little.

A powerful batting onslaught backed up by a supremely controlled bowling display helped Australia to its second win of the tournament, topping Group B with just matches against Namibia and Scotland to come.

Australia's 36-run victory leaves England sitting fourth in the five-team group, knowing it will need wins against Oman and Namibia to have any chance of being one of the two teams to progress from to the Super 8's stage, let alone retain its title.

"Very pleased with that effort," Australia captain Mitch Marsh said at the conclusion of the match.

"I thought our all-round game was outstanding.

"That [opening partnership] was the difference in the game - the boys set the tone beautifully."

The stunning 70-run opening partnership between David Warner (39 off 16) and Travis Head (34 off 18) from just 30 balls set the mark for an imposing total of 7-201 as Australia's openers savaged the English attack.

Moeen Ali's first over went for just three runs, but the ill-advised choice to throw the ball to part-time offy Will Jacks did not pay off, as Head smashed his first two balls for six and Warner served up a third in a 22-run bludgeoning of his one and only over.

Australia dealt in sixes throughout - Warner hit four and Head three in a total of 13 for the innings as the Australian batters cleared the short boundary with ease.

Mitch Marsh (35 off 25), Glenn Maxwell (28 off 25) and Marcus Stoinis (30 off 17) all continued the assault on England's bowlers, of whom only Jofra Archer (1-28) and Moeen Ali (1-18) looked a genuine threat.

Australia were the first team to score over 200 runs in 17 matches so far this tournament - and it was at least 30 runs above par.

Not that England didn't make a strong fist of its chase early on.

The defending champions were 0-54 at the end of the powerplay, with Phil Salt and Jos Buttler both starting to find their groove to reach 73 before player of the match Adam Zampa struck for the first of his two wickets with his very first ball.

The 32-year-old skidded one on that just clipped the top of a disbelieving Salt's off stump bail to dismiss him for 37 off 23 balls.

England continued to motor along as just shy of Australia's required rate before Zampa struck again, this time enticing Buttler to reverse sweep straight into the hands of Pat Cummins for 42 off 28 balls.

From there, England crumbled, only Moeen offering any fightback with a 15-ball 25 before he was caught on the rope by Warner off the bowling of Pat Cummins.

"They came out with a lot of intent and played really well and put us under a lot of pressure straight away," Buttler said.

"They bowled really well in that middle phase, took wickets at regular times and defended really well.

"Outside the powerplay was always going to be the challenge, we saw that in their innings. Adam Zampa bowled very well and in the middle overs the pacers were very disciplined."

Original article by ABC News