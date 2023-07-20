Australia commits $5.5m

The financial backing was announced by the visiting Australian Minister for International Development and Pacific, Pat Convoy, and coincided with PNGRFL NRL Bid’s first major Corporate Dinner held at the Stanley Hotel last night.

Minister Convoy explained that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese initially announced the funding commitment in his last visit to PNG. He said the financial support will help fund the business case which is the NRL Bid team, invest in an elite schools boys and girls competition to support the bid, and also provide seed funding for a skills academy or center of excellence in the country.

Minister Conroy added this major funding commitment would harnesses Australia’s vision to see a PNG team entering the NRL by 2025-2027.