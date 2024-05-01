Australia Announces ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Squad

Australia named their best possible side for the event in the West Indies but some huge calls were made for the long-term servants of the team.

Australia have left Steve Smith out of a men's World Cup squad for the first time in a decade, while Jake Fraser-McGurk's late push for a spot on the plane to the Caribbean has also failed.

Ashton Agar and Cameron Green are the big winners from the 15-man squad named for June's T20 event, with the Western Australian pair picked despite both having been absent from international T20 cricket for nearly 18 months.

Having led the T20I side on an interim basis for the past 12 months, Mitch Marsh has been formally appointed captain of the veteran group gunning for their second men's T20 title.

The squad includes; Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

An important date to note in the calendar is May 25 - nations can change their 15-player squad at leisure up until that date, after which any changes will require ICC Event Technical Committee approval such as for a serious injury.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that PNG Cricket Team is yet to name its squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies; but, it is expected that they have the team in place and will name the squad of 15 before May 25.