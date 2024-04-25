Australia’s fastest woman Torrie Lewis stuns the world in China

After her brilliant home-based campaign, where she became the Australian 100m record holder with her 11.10sec run in Canberra in January, 19-year-old Lewis made it an individual Diamond League debut to remember on Saturday.

She clinched a wholly unexpected win from way out in lane nine, beating her idol, 100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson, and Tamara Clark after a fine start.

“Not at all!” beamed the Newcastle youngster, when asked after the photo finish if she believed before the race that she could win.

Clocking 22.96 to pip Richardson by just 0.03sec, while Clark was timed at 23.01, the English-born Lewis celebrated the second quickest 200m of her career. It also edged her closer to Raelene Boyle’s 56-year old Australian Under-20 record as well as the Olympic qualifying standard of 22.57.

“It was so surreal beating Sha’Carri. I didn’t even notice I beat them until I saw the replay and I was like, ‘Holy Crap!’ So surreal!” Lewis said. “My goal was to just hold on as long as I could. I was in lane nine so I knew they would all be in front of me by 50 or 60 metres, but I just wanted to do as well as I could.

“I’ve come here straight from the nationals, knowing this was my opponents’ season-opener so I knew I had an edge coming in, but I just wasn’t entirely sure because I had never raced those athletes before.”

Original Story by The Guardian