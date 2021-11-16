Aussies Win T20 Cup

Australia won its maiden T20 title, defeating New Zealand by 8 wickets in the title match.

The Kiwi team had set a target of 173 runs for victory, which the Aussies achieved with seven balls to spare.

Following the win by Australia in the final in the early hours of Monday morning, they will take home a cool $2.2 million dollars, while runners-up New Zealand will pocket $1.1 million.

Every nation will receive at least $54,000 for participating in the tournament, which might not seem like a lot for countries like Australia and England, but could make a major difference to associate nations.

Meanwhile the International Cricket Council (ICC) has also announced the qualification pathway for ICC men’s T20 World Cup in Australia which is set to take place in October and November, 2022.