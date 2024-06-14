Aussie reps in Corporate Volleyball Comp

Vice President of Port Moresby Corporate Volleyball Competition 2024, Henry Aika, confirmed that brothers Nick and Philip Borgeaud, current members of Australia men’s national volleyball team, and Russell Wentworth, former Australian Volleyroo, are playing for the Australian High Commission team.

“We have two Australian based international players; Philip and Nick and also, we are fortunate to have a former Valleyroo player in Russel Wentworth who is also making great waves in our competition. Whenever they play, they grab a lot of crowds.”

Aika said these athletes have displayed some level of skills and athleticism on the courts and are joy to watch. These touring athletes put the competition on notice making their team a dark horse for the cup title.

The Australia High Commission joined the competition this year and have been great so far in their respective pool in both men’s and women’s divisions.

Meanwhile, defending champions of the Port Moresby Corporate Volleyball Competition, NCDC has done equally well to prove their championship credentials and are firming to defend the cup title. They are sitting on top of the points ladder for their pool.

A total of 49 teams are participating in the Corporate Volleyball Competition 2024. The teams have been pooled into four pools – 13 teams in each pool. The Corporate Volleyball Competition is into Round 13 of the competition. The tournament is expected to complete its ‘wahs-out’ games on Sunday, 16 June, and proceed to finals.