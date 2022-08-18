Aussie Golf Legend To Tour PNG

Now this golfing legend is bound for the hallowed grounds of the Lae Golf Club in 2022.

In a golden era of Australian golf through the 1980s and 1990s, one could mention Peter Senior’s name in the same breath as the ‘Great White Shark’ Greg Norman, Rodger Davis, Ian Baker-Finch, Wayne Grady and Craig Parry.

Fast forward to 2022 and the veteran ace, a four-time champion of the PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit with 18 Majors to his name including fourth at the 1993 British Open, and you know this man can still bring game to Papua New Guinea.

Senior arrives to contest the PNG Seniors Open Tournament, part of the SParms PGA Legends Tour, alongside an anticipated field of 35 professional golfers, among them two seasoned campaigners in Brad Burns and Chris ‘Buffy’ Taylor.

The pair have carded spectacular results over the past two decades competing here in PNG.



Legends Tour Coordinator Andy Rogers said, “The SParms PGA Legends Tour is very excited to be coming to PNG. Many of our senior professionals have played the golf course at Lae back in the day and speak very highly of it.

“We have 35 professionals confirmed but I am certain once word gets out after this year’s event the field will increase in coming years.”

Queenslander Brad Burns loves the Lae course and has many a fond memory including a superb 8-under par round setting a course record during the 2002 Morobe Open. It would be a further five years before Burns eventually claimed the mantle as champion in 2007.

Hervey Bay professional Chris Taylor set a course record equalling round of 7-under 65 in Port Moresby during the 2008 PNG Open and eventually finished runner up, his third time at the event.

The SParms PGA Legends Tour event has received the blessing of the PNG Golf Association, sanctioning it to be hosted by one of the country’s toughest courses at the Lae Golf Club, in a 3-day, 54-hole event with a minimum prize pool of AUD$80,000.

PNGGA President, Peter Del Monte, said the event will be the first major golfing event of its kind in PNG for senior golfers and will rejuvenate much needed international flavour on the golfing calendar following a two-year dry spell brought on by Covid-19.

Del Monte stated, “Peter Senior is a huge icon of Australasian Golf in our region, and his acceptance to be a part of this event has certainly motivated a strong field of challengers to come up to PNG and compete at the Lae Golf Club.

“Senior’s status certainly adds prestige to the event. There can be no doubt that his wealth of experience will have a tremendous impact on our budding crop of junior golfers as well as the regular club members.”