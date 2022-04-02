Auction Raises Over K200,000

A total of K229,500 was raised at the auction with 15,300 T-shirts sold.

The three top bidders were:

PNG Rugby Union – Purchasing 1500 T-shirts, K22,500 Homa Security Services - 1400 T-shirts, K21,000 and; Brian Bell Group – 1300 T-shirts for K19,500.

Trukai Fun Run Auctions is one of two major fundraising events for the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) held annually to raise funds for Team PNG to participate at international sporting events such as the Pacific, Commonwealth and Olympic games.

The Trukai Fun Run Auctions held in Lae and Port Moresby provides organizations from the public and private sectors, the opportunity to support this fundraising drive through the bidding of local schools using Fun Run T-shirts.

The T-shirts secured during the auction, not only help Team PNG but also go on to help the schools that they donate to. Schools are able to earn additional income through the selling of donated T-shirts for school projects and materials.

The design of the T-shirts enables organizations to brand the front section of each shirt. A prime advertising spot for any brand, logo or corporate message.