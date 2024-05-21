Athletics PNG names team for Oceania championships

The team of 25 male and 20 female athletes includes seven para athletes, five of whom are attending an OPC funded programme which includes a training camp in Auckland before the Championship.

There is also a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Meet on June 1 which is an additional competition opportunity for the senior athletes.

The team includes mostly senior squad athletes but also a number of promising development squad members. Lae based Hepzibah Romalus together with Brisbane based Janique Mili and Jack Mahuru are the only under-18 athletes in the team with all others competing in the open division.

Other athletes selected to represent PNG for the first time are Denlyne Siliwe, Patricia Kuku, Ray Kumala Heru, Joy Tieba and throwers Damien Kote, Isaiah Burgess and Ethan Manning. USA based Isila Apkup, Leonie Beu and hurdler Alphonse Igish will be the first athletes to arrive in Fiji on May 28

Athletics PNG President Tony Green thanked sponsors Kumul Mineral Holdings and Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited whose support at the end of 2023 both directly to athletics and through support for Team PNG put athletics in a good position to plan for 2024. Green said it was very important that athletes have a continuing programme to help them stay in shape and to raise their performance level for the next Pacific Games, so the timing of the Oceania Championships is ideal this year.

Following this event athletes will turn their attention to domestic programmes in the second half of the year culminating in the PNG Air National Championships from 6 to 8 December. Travel subsidies from Oceania Athletics and support from PNG Olympic Committee also contributed to the budget of this event.

Team managers will be Nola Peni (female) and Monica Henao (men’s team) with Coaches Allan Akia (sprints), Lakona Gerega (Para) working under Head Coach Brett Green and sprints/hurdles coach Luke Donatini. A number of other coaches who have been working with elite athletes at the Gold Coast will also be in Fiji and will assist the team .

The PNG based team members will leave in two groups with the main contingent heading to Fiji on May 30 for the meet on June 1 whilst the development squad and those with work/study commitments will leave PNG for Suva on June 1.