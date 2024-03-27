Athletics event highlights growing talent in Hula village

Thanks to the generous support of sponsors, notably the Constantinou Group of Companies, TIV2024 proved to be a platform for celebrating athleticism and fostering community spirit.

This year's event witnessed a notable surge in participation, with 40 men and 4 women enthusiastically taking part in various athletic challenges, marking an improvement from the previous year.

Though the number of female participants experienced a slight decline, the enthusiasm and competitive spirit remained palpable among all attendees.

The five demanding events, including Swim, Squat, Run, Crab Crawl, and Sandbag Pull, followed by a final round of sandbag cleans and a wheelbarrow push rigorously tested the physical prowess and endurance of participants. Each event was thoughtfully designed to mirror daily village chores, adding an authentic touch to the competition.

The results of TiV 2024 are as follows:

Men’s: Emmanuel Walo, Noah Noah, Antony Riley

Women’s: Philma Leva, Isabella Aunama, Judith Adrian

Emmanuel secures his 4th consecutive title, while Philma clinches her 3rd consecutive win.

Participants competed for a range of prizes generously provided by sponsors such as GFI, CPL, SVS, and others including vouchers and goods. The top three performers in each category were also awarded brand-new wheelbarrows, further heightening the excitement and motivation of the competitors.

The event managed to captivate interest not only from local residents but also from neighbouring villages. The participation of Antony Riley, an expatriate who volunteered at TIV2023 underscored the event's burgeoning reputation and appeal beyond the local community.

Reflecting on the success of TIV2024, Kilaverave of CrossFit Pom expressed satisfaction with achieving their goal of promoting and celebrating the natural athletic talents of the young men and women in Hula Village.

With the event evolving into a more professional and well-supported affair, organizers harbor optimism about attracting even more participants, especially women, in future editions of TIV.

Plans are already underway to host a similar event in Port Moresby in August this year. TIV2024 stands as a testament to the resilience, talent, and community spirit of Hula Village, reaffirming its status as a hub of athleticism and camaraderie in Papua New Guinea.