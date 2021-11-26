Athletes Set For Kimbe Series

This weekend’s competition will serve as a useful lead up to the PNG Air National Championships, which will also be held in Kimbe from Dec 3 to 5.

With local competition programmes having been affected by venue closures this year, the grand prix has provided valuable competition opportunities for the national squad.

The focus will be mostly on track events this weekend with the only field events being men’s long jump, men’s and women’s high jump and men’s javelin.

The throws group, being coached by Paul Bannister in Port Moresby, are making up for lost training time this week and are focusing on the national championships, as are a couple of PNG’s elite hurdles athletes; Adrine Monagi and Daniel Baul.

The events will be hand timed this weekend however, electronic timing and photo finish system will be in operation at the national championships.

Eleven members of Nelson Stone’s Team Nest of 16 athletes arrived in Kimbe on Thursday to compete in the grand prix events, which are to be spread over three short sessions this afternoon, Saturday morning and Sunday morning.

The middle and long distance athletes who have been training in Kerowagi and at Utmei Secondary School are already in Kimbe along with Morobe athletes Edna Boafob and Isaac Kambuka.

With many top sprinters overseas, these competitions are an opportunity for the next crop of young sprinters to show what they can do, and these include Paias Wisil and Jobbie Kinzu from NSI, local athlete Graham Bai and Chabbie Solomon from NCD.

A good men’s long jump competition is expected with PNG representatives, Eldan Toti and Karo Iga, 2017 PNG Games champion Rocka Manau and young talent Kenneth Harrison all in the field.

Mary Tenge and Scholastica Herman are expected to feature strongly in the 3000m, with Aina Goir and Ongan Awa also aiming for a good showing.

Whilst the grand prix events are principally for the national squad athletes, local athletes from WNB will be invited to fill up available lanes in track events.

Additional events will also be available for the local athletes to take part in on Saturday and Sunday.

Athletics PNG president, Tony Green, thanked the West New Britain Provincial Administration for their support in allowing the events to proceed and for the logistical support provide through the Sports Division and venue management.

He urged local teachers who missed out on the technical officials training in September to take the opportunity to attend next week’s Oceania Athletics Training Course for Officials, which will be delivered by Philip Kamane and Lazarus Bureng.

APNG will also be delivering an OBAS Coaching Course from 7 to 10 December in Kimbe.

(PNG National Sports Institute picture)