Athletes ready for Brisbane championship

The championship will run from March 30 to April 2, 2023 in Brisbane. The athletes have been training at the Gold Coast in preparation for these events, with support from PNG Olympic Committee, City of Gold Coast and Oceania Athletic Association.

At the National Championships, Adrine Monagi will take part in the 100m sprints and 100m hurdles, Daniel Baul the 400m and 400m hurdles, Karo Iga the Decathlon, Rellie Kaputin Long jump and Sharon Toako in Javelin.

Debono Paraka pulled out last weekend with a sore hamstring and is hoping that he will recover in time for the Nationals.

Monagi was in great form at the Queensland championships, clocking personal bests in three events (100m 11.98secs); 100m hurdles 13.89 and 200m 24.81.

Karo Iga was in a confident mood in the pole vault, clearing 4.0metres in the Pole Vault before proceedings were halted by a thunderstorm.

The Queensland Championships Pole Vault event will resume tomorrow at the Shield Meet where Daniel Baul will also compete (in the 200m) as well as Debono Paraka in the Discus throw.