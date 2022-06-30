Athletes Performed Above Expectations

Team PNG Chef de Mission, Kila Dick said many athletes have lifted their performances to the standard of the Games and this was indicative of the results, where PNG won 33 Gold, 28 Silver, and 19 Bronze, bagging 80 medals.

“Although we only entered five sports, Athletics, Golf, Tennis, Va’a and Weightlifting… it demonstrates the capabilities and the qualities of our athletes, especially the sport of athletics, weightlifting, and tennis,” Dick said.

Athletics won 5 Gold, 7 Silver, 7 Bronze.

Team Tennis, collected 4 Gold and 2 Silver. This was won by:

Gold – Women’s Singles – Violet Apisah

Gold – Mixed Doubles – Matthew Stubbings & Violet Apisah

Gold – Women’s Doubles – Violet & Patricia Apisah

Gold – Women’s Team Events – Violet Apisah, Abigail Tere-Apisah & Patrica Apisah.

Silver – Men’s Singles – Matthew Stubbings

Silver – Women’s Singles - Abigail Tere-Apisah

He said Athletics, Tennis, and Weightlifting were remarkable in their respective events and bagged most of the medals for PNG. Athletics and weightlifting were recognized for their top performances.

Ryan Pini, as representative of the Pacific Games Council, presented awards to Athletics Head Coach, Brett Green (Coach of the Games) and weightlifter, Morea Baru (Male Athlete of the Games).