Athletes depart for Fiji

Karo Iga, Sharon Toako Rellie Kaputin and team manager Nola Peni will join them on the Brisbane- Nadi flight this evening.

Athletics PNG President, Tony Green, when seeing off the athletes today said the championships will give some of our elite and up and coming athletes quality competitions competing against the best athletes from the region including Australia and New Zealand.

He said this was an important meet being one of the qualifying events for the Olympics. The athletes will compete in the Continental Tour Meet on Saturday afternoon which serves as a lead up the championships which gets underway in earnest next Tuesday.

Leaving today are Honiara Pacific Games medallists Edna Boafob, Scholastica Herman, Mary Tenge, Siune Kagl, Dilu Goiye and William Peka, including Raylyne Kanam, Israel Takap and NSI development squad athletes Timothy Tuna Damien Kote.

Young distance runner Ray Kumala Heru also joins the team for her first international meet. Para athletes Jerome Bunge and Judah Gomogo are also part of the team.

Rising 100m and 200m specialist and son of former PNG Olympian Takale Tuna is looking forward to put his best foot forward with the aiming improving his PB.

For young New Ireland javelin thrower, Damien Kote the Suva Championships would be his first international competition, and very confident of giving his best.

For long-distance female runner Scholastica Herman she’s worked hard and aims to continue her best from the recent Adelaide meet at the Suva championships. She’s dedicating her races to her dad who’s ill and in hospital right now.

Travelling with the athletes are, HP Massage therapist Sharon Arua and technical officials Jacinta Langa, Frank Koibu and Sharon Atuai who will gain experience officiating at a major international competition.