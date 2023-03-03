Athletes Brave weather to compete in QLD championships

Unfortunately, torrential rain dashed any hopes of the athletes running the times they were capable of. However, Coach Brett Green was pleased to see that the athletes are learning how to race.

As expected, Aquila Turalom was the first PNG runner to cross the finish line in a quality field of 17 runners, with a time of 9 minutes and 7 seconds, followed by Siune Kagl, Abel Siune, and James Kuadu.

Mary Tenge also performed well in the open women's division, having a great tussle with local athlete Jessica Sammon over the last lap, resulting in a dead heat with both finishing in 11 minutes and 43.02 seconds.