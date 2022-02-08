Athletes Begin Testing And Screening

High Performance Manager Cornelius Papau says it is very important that athletes are screened and tested to ensure they are injury free.

Papau says Team PNG has a busy year ahead and Sports Federations have a big task ahead to get their athletes ready.

Team PNG is preparing for the Mini Pacific Games and the Commonwealth Games.

According to Papau, 140 athletes will come through the HPPNG to conduct testing and screening as per list from the Team PNG justification Committee.

PNG Weight lifting athletes are scheduled to call into PNG High-Prformance tomorrow to undergo testing and screening.

Meantime, with most of PNG Sports Foundation (PNGSF) facilities now available to athletes, PNGSF CEO Albert Veratau is pleased that athletes can utilize facilities to prepare for the two major events.

The foundation is reaching out to athletes of all sporting codes to use the facilities. Veratau stressed that High Performance is an essential and integral part of athlete preparation. They want to ensure PNG athletes can well prepared to compete at a high level.