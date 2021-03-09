Athletes ‘choose to challenge’

This year, the theme is #ChooseToChallenge – which aims to bring awareness to our individual thoughts, actions and ability to choose, challenge and call out gender bias and inequality.

Last week, the new ‘Team Up’ initiative was launched, which is Australia’s new sport for development program in Asia-Pacific – supported by the Australian government. ‘Inclusive GymBad’ is one of seven Team Up programs taking place in Papua New Guinea, which focuses on increasing participation and awareness among disability players and women.

Badminton Oceania are leading on the program, working in partnership with Badminton Papua New Guinea, Papua New Guinea Gymnastics Federation, Oceania Gymnastics Union and Motivation Australia. By modifying the fundamental skills of badminton and gymnastics to suit all abilities, this program removes or reduces the barriers experienced by people with a disability, particularly women and girls, to participate equally.

Linda Pulsan, a powerlifting gold medalist at the Samoa 2019 Pacific Games, is one of the key leaders of the programme, bringing her empathy and guidance as a mother, athlete, coach and role model to the sports hall to inspire participants.

Meanwhile, Paralympian-to-be (having qualified for javelin at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games), Nelly Leva, is a regular participant of the GymBad programme – which was the route to her first ever international badminton tournament last year as she competed in the VICTOR Oceania Para Badminton Championships 2020.

“I purposely want to be part of GymBad because I love the settings and activities of the programs, the arrangements are also very attractive that draws interests,” stated Leva.

“It is fun and energising to play the sport. My plan to challenge is that I would be the best out of the players, focus on my aims and goals when I challenge to make a difference from my previous competition.”