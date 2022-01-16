Ashes Level Series

Rabaul Ashes proved the better side over Kokopo Marlins 8-4 to take out the Game 3 of the newly introduced series played.

At halftime, Ashes were leading 4-nil and continued their dominance in the 2nd half to shut out the Kokopo boys until fulltime.

The big finale was described as fast and entertaining and the best out of the 3.

Both teams made up of current Digicel Cup player in the likes of Konie Benard, Elipas Pidik, Wesley Batari, Ilias Stanley, and John Ragi jnr. Former Hunters Epel Kapinias and Nathan Tente were among the young Guria propects in Junias Guan, Elias Selu, Chris Benjamin, Richard Urangenge, Miles Banam and Brendan Muta.

The players, representing the two sanctioned leagues of Rabaul and Kokopo, are vying for selection into Agmark Gurias 2022 training squad which will be officially announced this week.