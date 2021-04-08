Appo suspended, line-up changed

Despite the Hunters defending the act as a tackle gone wrong with no intention to make shoulder contact, Appo will now miss the match against the Sunshine Coast Falcons on April 17th.

This is a minor setback for the 22-year-old from the outskirts of Goroka in the Eastern Highlands, who deferred his final year science studies at the university to establish himself in the Hunters side and make the Kumuls’ squad for the upcoming World Cup. He had been in good form and thriving in a leadership role.

His place will be taken by Emmanuel Waine who will be coming off the bench well prepared and ready to boost their performance, and Judah Rimbu comes on to the bench to take Waine’s spot.

“We have good depth and the boys know we have to overcome little setbacks like this and be consistent,” said Hunters coach, Matthew Church.

“The experience of the first two rounds has been invaluable as we didn’t know quite what to expect with so many newcomers in the squad and the new experience of being away from home. But everyone has adapted really well and this is another challenge travelling to Mackay.”

Another player missing from the lineup is Kumuls prop Enoch Maki, who is recovering from knee surgery and will be ready to take the field in two weeks’ time.