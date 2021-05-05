APNG calls for urgent PNG Games update

The Games is only seven months away with Green stressing on the need for communication.

“In a PNG Games year, many Sports would build their annual calendar of events around those Games so any late changes can have significant consequences,” stated the APNG president.

“With the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan as well as the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham set for next year, the PNG Games will be very important for selection purposes. The worst thing that can happen is for the Games to be postponed again at short notice, with the result that some key sports find they have a big hole in their calendars.

“A clear and unequivocal statement from the Games Council is needed to assure stakeholders that the Games are going ahead in Mendi in November, and that all facilities and equipment will be ready.”

Green also called for national sporting bodies to be given more responsibility in future in staging the Games in their respective sports.

Meantime, the PNG Games Council has deferred the competition to 5th December, adding work is progressing at all main venues.

The Council has assured national federations that the Sports Directorate has been established and set up at the National Sports Institute in Goroka.

“NSI is committed to delivering these Games, having organised and successfully hosted the first two PNG Games held in Goroka in 2003 and 2005.”

(Work underway at the Southern Highlands games facility)