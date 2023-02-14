Api Koroisau announced as new captain of Wests Tigers

The announcement was made at Wests Tigers official season launch on the waterfront at Iron Cove, where more than 300 VIP guests had the chance to mingle with their team.

The three-time NRL premiership-winner has enjoyed his first few months at his new club and is thrilled to become the team’s leader.

“To be asked to lead this team in my first year at the club, means a lot,” said Koroisau.

"From the moment I joined this club, my family and I have been made to feel so welcome.

“It’s been a great start to my time as a Wests Tigers player and I look forward to helping this team and this club be the best it can be."

Story first published by: NRL.com