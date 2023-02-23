Anitua Gold Sponsor 2023 Lihir 7s Tournament

The announcement was made today at a cheque presentation ceremony on Lihir Island by Anitua Ltd's Executive Director, Patrick Labongis.

President of the New Ireland Rugby Football Union (NIRFU), Charlie Melachon, commended this milestone partnership between the landowner company and NIRFU.

He emphasized the significance of the partnership, which reaffirms Anitua Ltd's commitment to supporting the people of Lihir and New Ireland. Melachon also noted that the sponsorship will provide vital support for the development of rugby union on Lihir, and Papua New Guinea as a whole.

Labongis stated that the sponsorship aligns with Anitua's vision to create sustainable opportunities for future generations of Lihirians, as guided by the Lihir Destiny.

He emphasized the importance of sports as a tool for driving positive change in communities, and how this tournament can help young people develop in all aspects of their lives.

Labongis also mentioned that this is one of many community initiatives that Anitua Ltd will support this year, as the company hopes to use sports as a platform to encourage its values of Respect, Accountability, Integrity, and One Team.

The Anitua Lihir 7s tournament will feature 18 clubs competing for a top prize of K15, 000. The tournament will be held from Friday, February 24th to Saturday, February 25th at the Londolovit sports field on Lihir Island, and Anitua Ltd's sponsorship will be the naming rights sponsorship.

The NEW IRELAND RUGBY UNION INC BOARD for 2023-2025 are:

1. Patron - Trevor Kamaga

2. Vice Patron - Neville Tomon

3. President - Charlie Melachon

4. Vice President - George Pitalai

5. Board Members - Hubert Melake

6. Board Members - Debra Kagai

7. Honorary Auditor - PNGRU

8. Vetting and Remuneration Committee - Angelique Giranah and Iola Tamtu