Andrew Abdo sets 2024 deadline for NRL expansion decision

"We want to keep growing," Abdo told News Corp. "By the end of 2024, we will know what it looks like for an 18th franchise and potentially beyond that."

Ever since the Dolphins were brought into the competition at the start of this year, focus has quickly switched to which new franchise will join them to even up the numbers in the NRL.

The Redcliffe-based outfit proved to be a roaring success during their inaugural campaign, gaining legions of fans under the stewardship of Wayne Bennett while also threatening to make a fairytale run to the finals after an impressive start to the season.

However, the Dolphins’ inclusion has brought with it some associated headaches when it comes to scheduling, with the NRL having to implement weekly bye rounds for the first time since the Gold Coast Titans’ entrance into the comp in 2007.

Therefore, the 17th franchise was always going to be the initial step towards a greater expansion effort with an extra game to generate increased television revenue now within the Commission’s sights.

"We want to keep growing sustainably," Abdo declared as he revealed the recently expanded NRLW competition was also set for two more additions in the years to come.

"The Commission want and are engaged in growing both the men’s and the women’s competition.

"I want the game to continue to grow and thrive."

Debate has raged over which bid will be successful with backing for a Papua New Guinea-based team growing in popularity recently.

The potential PNG franchise has already started to put things in place for the future, as they have worked alongside Penrith Panthers and the Australian government to set up a junior pathway system in the country.

"We're basically learning from Australian clubs to start to put those building blocks together," bid chairman Wapu Sonk told the ABC.

"We have the right sort of ingredients to make it a very strong proposal.

"What the NRL is basically saying to us is that if there was a successful PNG team, it would enter the competition in 2027, but it could be brought forward to 2026."

Although they are sure to face competition from a plethora of other options ranging from Perth-based and New Zealand-based outfits as well as the North Sydney Bears being part of a combined Pasifika bid.

