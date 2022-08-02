 

Andes Disappointed with lack of commitment

BY: Loop Author
10:27, August 2, 2022
6 reads

Moresby South Rugby Football League Acting Chairman Nathan Andes has expressed disappointment at the lack of urgency and commitment shown by club executives over club affiliations and player registration.

Andes said the MSRFL Executives held three meetings prior to the start of the 2022 MSRFL season regarding these participation requirements such as Clubs affiliations and players registration and due dates set. However to date majority of the clubs have failed to meet set due dates.

He said clubs were given 3 weeks to get their house in order and meet those requirements. This has lapsed.

Andes said if participation requirements are not met, the competition will continue next week with or without teams who failed to meet the requirements set by PNGRFL.

He stressed that MSRL is an affiliate to PNGRFL and not an offseason league.

Tags: 
Moresby South Rugby Football League
Author: 
Press release
  • 6 reads