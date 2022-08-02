Andes Disappointed with lack of commitment

Andes said the MSRFL Executives held three meetings prior to the start of the 2022 MSRFL season regarding these participation requirements such as Clubs affiliations and players registration and due dates set. However to date majority of the clubs have failed to meet set due dates.

He said clubs were given 3 weeks to get their house in order and meet those requirements. This has lapsed.

Andes said if participation requirements are not met, the competition will continue next week with or without teams who failed to meet the requirements set by PNGRFL.

He stressed that MSRL is an affiliate to PNGRFL and not an offseason league.