Amini Shares T20 Experience

A right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pace bowler, Amini said playing in a big stadium in PNG’s first Cricket World Cup with all the media hype, the photo shoots was a culture shock.

Charles comes from a cricketing family, his father and grandfather both captained PNG while his mother and aunt have played for the PNG women’s team, with two of his brothers have played for PNG U19 as well.

He first played for PNG at the U19 level in 2002, U19 World Cup in New Zealand and the same tournament in Bangladesh in 2004.

After qualifying for the ICC T20 World Cup in 2019, it was history and a dream come true for Charles and his team mates playing in their first World Cup ever against the world’s cricketing nations.

He bragged a bit about taking that blinder catch in the deep to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan that went viral as one of the incredible catches of T20 World Cup Cricket.

“I think leading up to that catch, captain Assad Vala was bowling to Shakib and he’s one of the best T20 players in the world. Shakib started to be on the attack a little bit so I was expecting a catch… when you are fielding on the boundaries especially in T20 cricket you will always expect a catch. So the anticipation was there, because the previous ball he had a six and I was expecting the same thing. I was just lucky enough to grab on to that one.”

Chris said one of the key takeaways of the tournament for the team was to remain calm, cool and collected being in the moment not to get far ahead of ourselves apart from being mentally draining with all the hype happening around on game day.

He said when they were out of the bubble in Oman, the team learnt that they could not wear singlet and had to wear shorts over their knees when walking around in the shops. “I thought we could wear anything and walk into malls but we had to follow their culture and traditions. This was a new experience for the team in a short time.”

Chris is proud in representing Papua New Guinea and carrying the family name.