American Football hits Simbu

The PNG American Football Federation hosted a successful American Football Camp at Kundiawa International Primary School, on Saturday 18 February 2023.

Founder and AFF President Timothy Dom Jim was amazed by the level of interest and participation from well over 50 youths who showed up at the one-day camp.

Jim said the Chimbu Provincial Government through the Sports Coordinator Robert Lafanama, allocated an office space to set up the Highlands Football Development Head Quarter in Kundiawa.

The President was impressed, happy and quite surprised by the way they prepared and organized for the visit.

Jim said, "It was an eye opener to see Chimbu Youths and Sports leaders show up in such a big number to welcome American Football into their province.”