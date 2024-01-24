American flag footy support

The US $25,000 is committed for the first quarter of the American Flag Football Competition in 2024.

SluzCap has been a major financer of the PNG American Football Federation since the inception of the code back in 2020, leading up to this announcement.

Timothy Dom Jim said the first quarter sponsorship of $25,000 US Dollars will provide opportunities for growing participation in the sport and increasing games in various areas of the country.

Jim said, “I am very thankful to Bryan Slusarchuk of SluzCap Inc. for supporting this sport in the country every year and always having faith in PNGAFF to develop American Football in Papua New Guinea.”

He added; that this year’s sponsorship reaffirms the federation’s long-term relationship with Bryan Slusarchuk and SluzCap Inc.

Bryan Slusarchuk responded “PNG is an incredible sporting nation, and we are proud to play a small part in the furtherance of sport and athletics within the country. The power of sport is a remarkable thing and we congratulate PNGAFF on their continued growth.”

SluzCap Inc. is a global company based out of Vancouver, British Columbia Canada.

It has been very active in the mining and mineral exploration industry within PNG over the past several years.

Bryan Slusarchuk is a principal of SluzCap Inc., co-founder and former President of K92 Mining and current CEO of Great Pacific Gold Corp.