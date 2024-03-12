ALU HAPPY WITH NEW BOYS

The Hunters are off to a flying start in their 2024 Hostplus Cup campaign after convincingly outplaying their more fancied Wynnum Manly Seagulls opponents 36-22. Captain Ila spoke proudly of the debutants who did well, which he said is a positive sign for the team moving into the new season.

The PNG Hunters new kid on the block, Clent Lama could have asked for a better start to his QRL Cup debut with a man-of-the-match performance on Saturday. Lama made the occasion even more memorable scoring a hat-trick that blew the star-studded Wynnum side out of the park on Saturday.

After the intriguing 80 minutes of footy, both Hunters Coach Paul Aiton and Alu had nothing but praise for the boys and their work ethics and commitment to stay focused and consistent throughout the contest. Of course special mention for the 4 debutants bringing new energy and depth to the side this year, especially centre Lama who scored a hattrick.

While giving credit to the boys for their effort on Saturday, Alu also reminded the boys of the challenge ahead. While it’s still early days they need to regroup and get their focus right for their next game which will be against traditional QRL rivals, Central Queensland Capras this Saturday in Rockhampton, Queensland.

Alu said there’s a strong PNG connection at Capras with four local boys expected to come up against their countryman on Saturday, let alone there’s a strong PNG community as well in the area.

The captain again commended everyone in the team for playing their role, especially his forward pack setting the platform for the backs to do their thing and that’s score tries.