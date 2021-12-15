ALL-TIME KING: ‘3-point God’ Curry breaks record in iconic NBA moment

The Warriors sharpshooter needed two triples against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (all times AEDT) to go past Ray Allen’s record of 2,973 career three-pointers made in the regular season.

And he got it done early, burying a shot from deep in the opening minute to tie Allen’s record, before hitting another one at the 7:33 mark to surpass him.

A timeout was called immediately after as Curry received a standing ovation at Madison Square Garden in a special moment where he celebrated with his parents, fans, teammates, coaches and officials.

Then in a touching embrace, Curry ran across the court to hug Ray Allen, who had front row seats, while, Reggie Miller who previously held the record until Allen went past him in 2011, called the action.

The amazing moment also lit up the basketball world on social media.

It comes amid an amazing campaign for the 33-year old Curry, leading the Warriors to an NBA-best 22-5 record as the frontrunner for MVP.

He’s averaged 27 points per game on 5.4 three-pointers made, the latter a career-high, shouldering a massive load as Klay Thompson works his way back from injury.

It comes after Curry last month overtook Allen’s record of 3,358 career-made triples for the all-time record including shots made in the post-season.

The seven-time All-Star also has the most seasons with 300 triples (three), ahead of James Harden (one) as the only other play to have hit the triple century.

Additionally, Curry’s 38 games with nine three-pointers stands tall among the all-time NBA cohort, with Harden and Damian Lillard (nine each) the next highest.

At the rate Curry is going, he’d have over 4,500 career three-pointers to his name if he plays for another five seasons – over 1,600 more than Allen.

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

Link to original story