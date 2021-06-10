All Rugby League Comp To Start

PNGRFL CEO, Stanley Hondina said the approval from Deputy Controller Dr Daoni Esorom.

“We advised all our affiliated and associated leagues not to start their competitions until approval was granted by the Controller’s Office.

“A submission was made to the Dr Daoni’s Office on May 27, seeking approval for the commencement of all our other rugby league competitions a week after the Digicel Cup games which started last weekend,” Hondina said.

In a response letter received, it stated the approval for all league competitions to start. However, this is attributed to the COVID-19 Protocols stated in the Standard Operating Protocols (Banis Protocols) submitted by the PNGRFL and assured that all Niupela Pasin Measures will be adhered to during the competitions.

Hondina said the Niupela Pasin Team from the NCC or the Provincial Health Authorities will be monitoring these activities as part of its routine function to ensure to ensure compliance of the Niupela Pasin measures.

“Failure to comply with the Niupela Pasin measures can result in termination of the event and its related activities,” Hondina said.

He added compliance at these levels as the Provincial Rugby League Boards are being established to monitor the competitions.

“The composition of the board will have representatives from PHA, Provincial Police, provincial governments, business council and franchises as per the terms of reference.

“These boards are being set up to implement and govern all issues including the Banis Protocols at Provincial levels.”

He urged all affiliated and associated leagues including schools to strictly adhere and comply with the Banis Protocols that have been distributed.

“Let’s be compliant to all conditions and orders granted by the Office of the Pandemic Controller for the good and well- being of everyone involved whether playing, spectating and for our families and communities.”