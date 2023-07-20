Alarming stats for game offenders

PNGNRLC General Manager, Leith Isaac during a media conference this week said from all their match report statistics they have recorded a total of 32 players who have been placed on report and suspended for various on-field offences so far this season, which is quite alarming.

Apart from the 32 players suspended, Isaac also made mention of the suspension of four match officials and two franchise coaches, and three club officials including the three franchise clubs namely Muruks, Lahanis and Tigers who have been heavily fined for bringing the game into disrepute.

An alarming rate of 44 offenders in total after round 13.

Isaac said the recent workshop for franchise coaches last week was crucial to address discrepancies in the game and create proper understanding and dialogue between coaches, and match officials.

It also provides good awareness for coaches to educate their players about respecting themselves, the match officials and the rules of the game.