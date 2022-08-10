Agmark Sepik 9s Set

Now into its third-year running, this year’s tournament promises to be bigger and better with even bigger cash prizes up for grabs.

What’s more exciting this year is going rural to the heartland of Sepik “Maprik”. It will be an experience for many new teams, who have not been to Maprik.

According to Tournament Chairman and initiator, Bradley Simon, “In the last two years teams from all over the country have reached the shores of Greater Sepik to be part of this two-day event, while this year’s Sepik 9s promises to be bigger and better with more teams participating.”

Simon said Cup winners in the past two year’s walked away with K15,000 and 2022 will be even bigger with whopping K20,000.

“Already Teams from NCD, WNB, ENB, EHP, Morobe have put their hands up and with the prize money of K20, 000 we can expect the best of the best Players to be in Maprik in October,” he added

The Chairman made special acknowledgement on behalf of EMK Sepik Pride, East Sepik Provincial Government and people of Greater Sepik to Agmark Group of Companies CEO, Steven Nightingale and Nightingale Family for their continued support to Sepik Rugby Development.

Simon said it is not easy to put money down to sport in another province but Agmark’s continued support is greatly appreciated by everyone.

He also thanked minor sponsors, individuals and the media for their invaluable contribution to the success of the tournament over the last two years.