Agmark reaffirm 9s tourney sponsorship

The cheque presentation was to honour the commitment and wish of former Agmark CEO and Papa Guria, the late John Nightingale, to see a team from East Sepik competing in the PNG National Rugby League competition one day.

Sepik Pride Nines Coordinator, Bradley Simon was on hand to receive the cheque from Agmark CEO, Steven Nightingale.

Simon thanked Agmark Company for honouring their late CEO’s commitment, a person who was also passionate about the development of raw talents through the Gurias academy.