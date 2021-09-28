Agarobe 9s Set For Kick-Off

The tournament, now into its 2nd year, will be played across the 14 LLGs within the Central Province, in a round robin format with the top 2 from each zone, to qualify for the finals.

The annual challenge was an initiative of Central Governor Robert Agarobe to engage youths in rural Central, to participate and identify raw talent.

The tournament is part of the Central Government’s three main pillars which are Agriculture, Tourism and Sports.

When making the announcement today, Central Governor’s Program Coordinator Indy Varena said since it was first launched last year, the tournament has had an impact on a lot of the youth, especially in rural and coastal central regions.

Varena said a major cash prize of K50,000 is up for grabs.