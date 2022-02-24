Agarobe 9s Launched

The inaugural Central Governor’s rugby league challenge is schedule to kick-off on Monday 28 February at the Bava Park in Port Moresby and end on Tuesday 1st of March, 2022.

Goodman Fielder International has come good again this year to sponsor the challenge under its Skel Rice brand.

A soft launch of the Agarobe 9s Cup Tournament happened today at the Sir John Guise stadium attended by Tournament Director, Indy Verena, Goodman Fielder International representative Chonginan Moang, Dabaris Director, Hubert Warupi and respective team representatives.

The 44 teams will compete in open men’s division and 12 team in the schoolboys division.

Prior to the launching a short awareness session was conducted by staff from the Niupela Pasin team.

Warupi acknowledged and thanked GFI for their commitment and continued support of the Agarobe 9s tournament and reaffirmed the vision and objective of the tournament that is to identify and expose raw rugby league talents from across rural Central and create a pathway for the Central Province franchise Dabaris.

On behalf of GFI, Retail Activation Manager, Chonginan Moang said the company is happy, honoured to be associated with such a well-managed and run tournament and committed K20, 000.

Meanwhile, Tournament Director, Indy Verena reminded team representatives to prepare and educate their players about tournament rules and standards as per tournament objectives.