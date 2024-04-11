AFL Pacific Cup set

Due to continuing uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two to three years and other related factors, this affected the hosting of annual national rules championships in the country which subsequently impacted the international calendar.

AFL PNG Senior Football Community Manager, Rex Leka said with all that behind, 2024 now looks promising with the renamed Pacific Cup now set for November.

The AFL International Cup was last held in 2017, and before that every three years since 2005. The next scheduled competition in 2020 was called off due to the pandemic.

The AFL International Cup includes men’s and women’s teams from North America, Europe, Africa, Asia and the Pacific.

When providing an update on PNG AFL’s plans and preparations for the upcoming international event Senior Football Community Manager Rex Leka said: “The international Cup has been changed and is now called the Pacific Nation’s Cup, so we only got teams from the Pacific taking part amongst each other.

“So we don’t play the likes of Ireland, Denmark, and USA, this is just the Pacific countries on their own. so AFL has changed the concept of the international cup now.”

AFL South Pacific comprises of PNG, Fiji, Vanuatu, Nauru, Solomon Islands, and Tonga.

Leka said PNG Mosquitoes are current back-to-back defending champions since 2014 and 2017 and are looking to maintain their supremacy by taking out the inaugural Pacific Cup as well.

At the end of April, they will be hosting the regional selection trials, starting with the Southern region having four select teams from POM AFL and two from the Hood Lagoon area. By the end of May, the Northern region trials will run in Lae. Kokopo will host the NGI trials to be held in June, with teams from West New Britain, New Ireland and East New Britain attending.

After the regional trials, a team will be assembled in Port Moresby for the last trial before they finalize the Pacific Cup squad ahead of the tournament in November, 2024

AFL PNG will start the selection process shortly as soon as all affiliated provincial associations start their domestic competitions.

“For Lae, they are ready for their preseason. Kimbe will be starting in the next two weeks, Mt Hagen will be joining Lae to run the competitions on the weekend,” stated Leka.

PNG AFL is planning to visit Kokopo soon to meet with the local executive to get the competition going with four to six clubs.

On the selection process, Leka said that the cancellations of the national champions over the past two seasons would make it difficult for AFL national selectors to keep a tag of how the current national and potential representative players are tracking in terms of form and fitness level, to be considered for the Pacific Cup challenge.

“It’s going to be a big task for us to select the best, to go back and select the best. Captain Joe James would still be available but he needs to get his match fitness up again. We got Jeffery Namete still around, Amua Pirika, Imaus Wartovo, Clyde Pula, Greg Ekari, Jason So’ong, are among current rep players to compete for selection”

Apart from the PNG-based players Leka said the selection process will also cover overseas-based players currently contracted to Australian AFL clubs like Jeconiah Peni from the Moore University club in Melbourne. Other than that, there’s also a good number of young boys coming through the ranks namely Kelly Kaugla, Rex Peregua, Douglas Lai Jnr. and young sensation Hewago Ace Oea from the Gold Coast Suns. However, Leka explained that with Ace's current contract to Suns, he might not be available for the Pacific Cup.