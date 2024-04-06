AFL Lightning 12 Aside returns

The season was initially scheduled to start in March, but continuous unfavourable weather in the nation’s capital had further delayed the start by three weeks. This also affected the proposed Regional Easter Cup Challenge.

POMAFL President, Douglas Lai, said they have decided to use the Lightning 12 One Day concept as preseason just to get everyone back on deck before the season proper begins.

As the name suggests, Lightning 12 Aside features 12 players per team. They play against each other in two quarters with 10 minutes each way. Games will be played in a round-robin format. The President also confirmed there are eight men’s teams competing for the top 3 cash incentives. The teams are Eagles, Dockers, Koboni, Magpies, Bombers, Tigers, Swans and Cats. Five women’s teams also compete in their division. Lai was delighted to announce the renewal of sponsorship by naming the right sponsor, Moni Plus this week. He said this further strengthens the longtime partnership between POMAFL since 2020.

Meanwhile, Gordons Kokofas remain suspended after last year’s grand final incident and will not be taking part this season. Newcomers PNG Power, after finishing at the bottom of the ladder in 2023, have been excluded from this year’s competition.