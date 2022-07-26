AFL kicking goals with PacificAus

The partnership will strengthen the existing pathway between Pacific Island nations, (Fiji, Nauru and Papua New Guinea) and the AFL by offering opportunities for promising young players to access targeted training programs in their home country as well as regional competitions, in addition to training with the Gold Coast SUNS or Brisbane Lions Academies. Coaching and umpire mentoring programs will also be available.

The Pacific Islands recently celebrated their first player from a development pathway in the region to debut in the AFL, with Papua New Guinean Hewego Oea playing for the Gold Coast SUNS. Since making a sensational debut in Round 16 of the AFL, Oea has played three AFL games. Program Ambassador Zimmorlei Farquharson of Papua New Guinea, had an incredible debut 2022 season for the Brisbane Lions where she was rewarded with a 2022 AFLW Rising Star nomination.

“I strongly believe this to be an important partnership that will provide opportunities and choices for young Islanders,” Papua New Guinea High Commissioner to Australia, His Excellency John Ma’o Kali said. “Not only are we going to encourage more Aces (boys) and Graces (girls) to play AFL, it will help strengthen bilateral relations between Australia and the neighbouring Pacific Island Nations in the long haul.”

The new partnership was fittingly announced at the AFL’s Round 19 match, QClash23, between the Brisbane Lions and Gold Coast SUNS at the Gabba. Both teams’ academies will play an important part in bolstering the next generation of Aussies Rules talent to come through the Pacific Islands.

AFL’s Executive General Manager – Game Development, Rob Auld said the new partnership would be instrumental in further strengthening the Australian Football pathway from the Pacific Islands to Queensland.

“On behalf of the AFL, I would like to thank the Australian Government, through the PacificAus Sports partnership, for their continued support in growing our game across the Pacific Islands,” he said.

“Our focus is to execute a sustainable, high-performance pathway from fostering talent locally through to delivering talent with elite pacific players competing in Australia.

“We have recently seen the amazing story of Hewego and his journey from Papua New Guinea to Metricon Stadium and we believe we have even more talent to uncover in the Pacific Islands.”

Minister for International Development and the Pacific, the Pat Conroy MP, said that this was an exciting new partnership to support the sporting ambitions of Pacific athletes.

“Aussie rules is a uniquely Australian sport and it is wonderful to see our Pacific family sharing our love of the game. Programs like this strengthen Australia’s already deep connection with the Pacific and continue to sustain our friendships on and off the sporting field.”

The AFL would also like to extend their most sincere thanks to the PNG Sports Foundation, Fiji National Sports Commission, Vanuatu National Sports Commission, and the Nauru Government for their integral and continued support of all AFL programs in each country.