AFL Female Talents Off To Gold Coast

The trip is part of AFL’s Elite South Pacific Talent Pathway supported by the Australian Government through the PacificAusSports program.

The 7 PNG girls are Majorine Opina, Jackelyn Hendinga, Oriana Waraningi, Immaculate Tei, Christine Baeu, Bridgette Talania, and Elvina Vagelo. They are among other aspiring female athletes from AFL Tonga, AFL Vanuatu, AFL Nauru, and AFL Fiji that form the South Pacific Academy U16 side.

The side plays Gold Coast Suns on March 8th before they take on Brisbane Lions on March 10. They return on March 11. The junior boys then take the trip down under the following week.

PNG AFL Talent Academy Manager, Prudence Sindriwen, one of four officials travelling said the girls are very much looking forward to showcasing their ALF talents against the Gold Coast Suns Academy and Brisbane Lions Academy.

The academy program is part of the girl's and boys' development pathway to get more exposure to better their football skills and gain more knowledge about the game.

Prudence said several boys and girls who are part of the travelling party, participated at the Oceania Cup tour last December which PNG won. They will boost the PNG side in their second tournament outing.

She said this group of boys and girls are products of the Smart Start Niukick program which is where PNG champions begin. Young Jackelyn of West New Britain is looking forward to the trip and is proud to represent her family especially her dad a former Port Moresby AFL star, who inspired her to take up the sport.

Meantime, AFL coaches and umpires from the region are part of the program where they will also gain valuable education from the Coach AFL and Umpire AFL Teams in Queensland.