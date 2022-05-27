AFL Development Visits Cheshire Home

Southern Region AFL Development Officer, David ToPeni said the visit was part of their outreach program reaching out to kids with disabilities to conduct awareness and engaged them in modified fun games for kids with disabilities.

The staff and the kids were overwhelmed by the visit from the AFL Development team. It was the first time for the AFL office to organize such visit, which was an eye opener that brought a lot of smile, joy and happiness to the kids especially taking part in the modified fun games.

AFL Development Program major sponsor, Paradise Foods was there as well as part of the team.

ToPeni assured the kids and staff at the Cheshire Home that more visits are expected in the coming months.