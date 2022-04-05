AFL Brace For Easter Cup Challenge

POM AFL President, Douglas Lai said four regional teams; Team Momase, Highlands, Papua (Southern) and Team New Guinea Islands will contest for the Cup.

Lai said the regional concept is the first of its kind POM AFL has come up with to draw more interest among the youth in NCD.



He said the players presently competing in the POM AFL competition will be slotted into their regional teams after the completion of the trial matches this weekend.

The 12-aside first trial matches were held last weekend at the Colts Oval with Team Highlands coming out victorious with impressive scores.

The weekend’s trial matches will revert to the normal 18-aside and played over the full four quarters to give chance to every player to participate.

Lai strongly urged and encouraged the women’s teams to participate in the trial matches this weekend at the Colts Oval to qualify for the Cup challenge in the women’s division.

He said the Cup winners in both divisions will be given cash prices, while the runners-up will be give given trophies and cash prizes the best players in both divisions will also be recognised.