AFB extends contract to 2026

The 26-year-old Mate Ma’a Tonga international told the club his desire to be a long-term Vodafone Warrior was the catalyst for his new deal.

“Having a player of Addin’s calibre for a further five years is absolutely huge for us,” said Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“While he has had just one season with us he wanted to settle his long-term future well in advance of his current deal.

“After just one season here he’s extremely motivated to be with us for many years to come. He’s excited about what we can do and wants to be heavily involved in taking us forward.”

Fonua-Blake became one of the biggest acquisitions in the club’s history when he signed a three-year deal in 2020.

“I love being here and I’m excited about what’s ahead of us,” said Fonua-Blake.

“My family also loves it here and we can’t wait to get over to New Zealand and really experience what the club is all about.

“It just made sense to me to commit for the long-term right now. I didn’t want the distraction of contract negotiations later this year. I wanted it all sorted out now so my focus can be on playing footy for this club.”

While injury limited Fonua-Blake to 15 appearances in his debut season with the club he still made a significant impact culminating in him being voted the players’ player of the year by his peers.

“Addin fitted in immediately,” said Vodafone Warriors head coach Nathan Brown.

“He has such an influence whenever he’s on the field so it’s great knowing he’s going to be with us for a lot of years to come. He’s making a huge difference to our club.”

In his 15 outings last year Fonua-Blake averaged 160 metres and 26 tackles a game with an impressive defensive efficiency rate of 96.8 per cent. He added 20 off loads and 33 tackle breaks.

Story first published on warriors.kiwi

Link to original story