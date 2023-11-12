Advance Team in Honiara

PNG will be looking for another impressive showing at this year’s Pacific Games after their second-place finish on the medal tally of the 2019 Pacific Games in Apia, Samoa.

The team of seven consisted of Team General Manager Anzilla Miro and leads of respective functional areas; Christabella Amona (administration), Adam Parka (Operations), Dr. Kapua Kapua (Chief Medical Officer), Matthew Natusch (Physio), Desmond Kaviagu (Performance) and Andrew Molen (Media).

Miro said PNG will be sending a large number of athletes for the games.

“So the reason we came ahead of the team is to check the venue, make sure that everything is okay before they arrive,” said Miro.

Over 500 athletes from PNG, who will be competing in 21 different sports during the games will settle in at the King George School Village with the first batch confirmed to arrive in Honiara on Monday 13th.

The second and third charters for Team PNG will land in Honiara on the 15th and 25th of November.