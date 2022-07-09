Ace in the hole: PNG trailblazer hoping to inspire a new generation

By running on to Metricon Stadium, the 20-year-old became the first player to learn the game in Papua New Guinea and play in the AFL.

Triple-premiership Lion Mal Michael, former Saint James Gwilt and current Kangaroo Aidan Bonar all have direct family ties to PNG, but Oea is the first to hone his skills there before moving to Australia at a later age.

His journey from Port Moresby to the Gold Coast is one of not only skill, but perseverance and resilience.

It was just eight years ago the lightning-quick small forward picked up a Sherrin for the first time, at a stage of his life he had no concept of the English language.

He was introduced to the game via the Smart Start Niukick program – the equivalent of Auskick – and identified by Academy head William Yogomin.

Oea's progress was as quick as his nimble feet.

He quickly made the PNG under-14 team that same year which headed south to take part in the Queensland underage championships.

Oea would then make annual trips to Queensland to play representative footy before eventually being assimilated into the AFL's pathway programs.

AFL International Development Manager Ben Drew told AFL.com.au it didn't take long for those in PNG and Queensland to identify Oea's talent.

"His weapons are his speed, but he's also got endurance and it's hard to find someone with that combination," Drew said.

"He gets up the ground, puts pressure on the ball and can beat anyone going back the other way.

"When he was younger, we thought he read the game really well. He could see ahead, he understood angles and could find space."

They say it takes a village to raise a child, and in Oea's instance it took a virtual village across borders for his burgeoning career to flourish.

From Scott Reid who started AFL PNG around the turn of the century, to AFL Queensland talent manager Mark Browning, and host family Tim and Chris Searl on the Gold Coast, who Oea still lives with today, hundreds of people have played a part.

Source: AFL.com.au