$900k pricetag too much as Kikau set to be squeezed out of Penrith: Transfer Whispers

Kikau, 26, is off contract at the Panthers next year and in a sign to rival clubs looks likely to head to market.

The Fiji Bati Test star has been linked with rugby union and a move to the Cowboys in recent weeks.

And speaking on NRL Tonight, The Daily Telegraph’s Dean Ritchie said it was unlikely the Panthers would be able to keep him.

“Viliame Kikau is a story we’ve got on our website right now,” Ritchie said.

“At the moment he’s under contract for next year and that won’t change.

“I interviewed their chairman Dave O’Neill and he said it would be damn hard to keep him there.

“They’ve got a top end roster full of star players on big money.

“Something has to give and if Viliame Kikau can secure $900,000 from a rival club then the Panthers are in no way able to match that offer.”

Link to Original Story