8th PNG Games deferred to Sept 2024 in SHP

According to the PNG Games Council, the Prime Minister James Marape announced this change in Kagua yesterday while launching the district’s five-year development plan.

Following the conclusion of the 7th PNG Games in Kimbe in 2017, Southern Highlands won the bid to host the 2019 PNG Games. Millions of kina was pumped into establishing the games venues in the province but the games infrastructure have not been delivered.

Surprisingly, the games have now been moved to the same province that failed to deliver back in 2019.

The PNG Games Council says the Prime Minister and the members in Southern Highlands have agreed to play host through a consensus.

The Games were scheduled to run from January 10 – 20th 2024 in Port Moresby, jointly hosted by National Capital Distal and Central Province, however, Southern Highlands Province with the backing of national government reclaimed the games and will host it next year.

The PNG Games Council and the host provinces including their partners were informed about the decision today.

Late preparations from the provincial teams and financial constraints were factors that also contributed to deferral.

Provinces now have ample time to prepare and are expected to participate in the event next year.